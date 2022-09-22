It was an elderly lady who called the police to report someone had broken into her car.
“They stole the steering wheel,” she complained. “They took the gas pedal. And the brake pedal, too. Why would they take my brake pedal?”
When the officer arrived, he radioed headquarters: “Disregard. She got in the backseat by mistake.”
I met a fellow the other day who I am convinced would have been beside himself if someone took his brake pedal. I mentioned him in a column not long ago. You might remember: His car had run out of gas, and he was stopped in the middle of a four-lane highway.
I pushed his vehicle to the shoulder, out of the way of other traffic, while he sat inside and steered.
Well, the car was heavy and pushing it took a lot of effort. But the guy actually hit the brake and stopped the car a couple of times as I pushed. Don’t ask me why. Perhaps he was nervous. Perhaps he just didn’t know any better. I told him, nicely of course, not to be doing that, because I couldn’t get the car off the highway as long as he had his foot on the brake.
It seems like there are always people ready to “hit the brakes” in every realm of life, even in the church.
Those brake stompers, like the fellow in the stalled car, may be nervous about the direction things are going, or maybe they just don’t know any better.
Jesus had some tough words for New Testament religious leaders who were brake stompers, trying to set up stumbling blocks to prevent people from coming into the Kingdom of God.
“Ye entered not in yourselves, and them that were entering in ye hindered” (Luke 11:52).
So, you see, Jesus is anything but pleased with brake stompers who would hinder others. Well-meaning folks who stomp the brakes on church initiatives may not realize they may be hindering others and offending our Lord.
I heard about one fellow who took the brake pedal out of his car because he said, “It only slowed me down.” I appreciate people like that. They want to be on the move all the time. We need people like that nowadays.
I’d like to think that elderly lady, when she made her way into the front seat, found the gas pedal and floored it to make up for lost time.
