A fellow confided to his friend one day that his wife treats him just like God.
“So, she worships and honors and obeys you?” the friend asked.
“No,” the fellow responded. “She ignores me until she wants something.”
Unfortunately, that’s just how many people in this world behave toward God. Until they face a huge need in their lives, they just ignore Him. I’m so glad God is willing to show up in our times of need.
In the Old Testament, a prophet named Jeremiah had the daunting task of trying to bring a spiritual awakening to a people who had turned their backs on God. Those people didn’t want to hear Jeremiah’s message, so they mistreated him horribly. They put him in prison. They even threw him into a muddy hole in the ground where he would have perished had God not intervened.
Jeremiah found that God is faithful, always showing up in his time of need.
Even so, life was tough for Jeremiah, and he came to be known as the weeping prophet because of the heartaches he faced on an almost daily basis. But, in the middle of the heartache, Jeremiah found cause for hope and joy.
“Ah, Lord God,” he proclaimed in Jeremiah 32:17. “Behold, thou hast made the heaven and the earth by thy great power and stretched out arm, and there is nothing too hard for thee.”
As we face hardship all these many years later, we can have the same assurance Jeremiah had in knowing nothing is too hard for God.
In fact, God is “able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think” (Ephesians 3:20).
A God like that certainly is worthy of worship and honor. I’m glad that readers of this column recognize the majesty of God, and I’m glad they don’t take Him for granted.
It would be easy to fall into a routine of ignoring God until we need something, without realizing He provides for us every day. How can we forget that God has given us the air we breathe, the food we eat, the families we love, the homes we live in, the income that pays our bills?
God quietly goes about tending to the everyday needs of everyone and everything alive on this planet, often entirely unnoticed.
“Behold the fowls of the air,” Jesus said in Matthew 6:26, “for they sow not, neither do they reap, nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feedeth them. Are ye not much better than they?”
He tenderly cares for each of us, too. We should have thankful hearts for such a God as this.
———
Reach Roger Alford at (502) 514-6857 or at rogeralford1@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.