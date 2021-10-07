Life in Appalachia comes with a lot of cultural expectations, cliches, a little superstition, and strength.
For the most part, the people of Appalachia are strong, resilient, hearty people. We have broken cultural barriers, exceeded expectations, and continue to live a life afforded to us by tradition but maintain growth and fight hardship in ways that are difficult to understand for outsiders.
As people of the foothills of these mountains, we are taught at a young age to dig into our roots. We are taught to fight and persevere, even in the most difficult or draining of times. We are taught to thrive through depressions, recessions, and other economic hardships. In a time where it seems that most people want to leave their roots in small, rural communities, there are still a few of us who want to stay; who want to embrace their roots in a meaningful way. These are the members of the GenX and Millenials who want to keep their tradition of perseverance alive and well, and follow their grandparents or great grandparents advice down to the letter. It doesn’t mean they are archaic or too conservative, it simply indicates a desire for a consistent home and what they consider normal.
“The past year has been hard for so many people.” That phrase is used all the time. It has become a cliche of sorts for everyone around the world. Often, after the phrase, people use another cliche — “Show grace.” Which is something that people in the valleys, hills, and hollers have been doing for many moons and doing well.
I have seen death more this year in my family than I ever imagined I would in 10 years, let alone a single year. I lost my uncle who was like another grandfather to me, he kept me grounded in wit and wisdom and tradition from the mountains, but encouraged me to spread my wings and dig my feet into my roots all at the same time.
I lost several other uncles and an aunt, and both of my paternal grandparents. All staples in my life. When my world stopped moving, it seemed everyone else’s kept spinning; Meanwhile, I constantly heard “this year has been so hard for everyone, extend grace.”
What does that mean? What does it mean to “extend grace”? It’s become so cliche that I hear people say it frequently, but see it so rarely in some places.
However, I see it in my community. I see it in neighbors having lunch together, hugging in the street after getting the mail, pastors visiting bedridden community members, families at local events, young couples teaching their children the time honored traditions they were given. But, the places that it is most needed, grace is often absent.
As a person who values tradition, oral storytelling, and the advice of her grandparents — I often look to what they have modeled throughout the years. My nana has always had a giving heart — when people faced trouble, she cooked a meal or brought flowers/plants, sat with them in the hardest of times and held the hands of many through their time of need, even as death approached them. My papaw was a firm believer that if you were struggling, doing something nice for others would help turn your luck around because it would change the way you see your own problems. My granny was a person who believed in the power of prayer; She prayed for people without ceasing.
Right now, we are in hard times. People are suffering tremendous loss. Inflation has a hand in everything. Politics can be divisive, no matter your side of the fence. However, we are tough people. A lasting breed. We were raised and loved by the true workhorses of the world. And, maybe doing as they did would make the world a better place. As my dad always says, “There are people who do, people who lie about doing, and people who only dream about doing. Be a person who does.” Change the world with your ability to love and do. Our grandparents and their parents survived much worse than what we are living in, and they set the bar high. Appalachian people, now is your time to shine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.