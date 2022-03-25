The Village Life, a boutique on Broadway, re-opened its doors to the public with a special ribbon cutting event on March 17. The business relocated to a larger venue with new goals in mind. The store will continue to sell clothing, jewelry, and soaps but will additionally offer a space for their community to gather, relax, and enjoy one another’s company after such a lengthy period of not being able to do so.
The Village Life, now located at 137 North Broadway in Berea will serve a variety of drinks, and even hope to host special entertainment and events.
Debbie Warford, Berea Chamber of Commerce Manager, was in attendance to show her support at the ribbon cutting.
“This is such an amazing area that they have opened up to people because it’s something we don’t have,” she said. “We don’t have this outdoor area, the entertainment, the ‘everything in one’ shop. So, I am thankful and excited for them. Because moving from the little shop across the street to having these opportunities with them having the food area and the drinks. They are just a one-stop shop for real.”
For co-owners and sisters, Robyn Moreland and Paula Johnson, this is beyond the feeling of success and is a “coming home” experience.
“When we were little girls, our mother (Judy Halstead) became a single mom, and we were only 5 and 3 years old,” Johnson said. “She knew in order to support a family she needed a supplemental income aside from being a teacher. So, she and a life-long best friend who was also a single mom decided they would open a clothing store in Berea. And at that time in Berea, it was 1980 and pre-Wal-Mart. So, there for a good solid year her and her friend Dinah Hall really worked to get a business in Berea going. Robyn and I lived at DJ’s Feminine Fashions.”
Johnson believes that specific time in their young lives made a significant impact in the business owners they are today.
“Some of our fondest memories was when the shipment of Gloria Vanderbilt or Jordache jeans would come in and we would help put the tags on them and put them on the hangers,” she said. “ It was a grandness. Our background and experience led us to gravitate to this.”
Johnson and Moreland credit their mother for her continuous support in and outside of the business realm.
“Our mother has been the silent third party in all of this,” Johnson said. “She retired from teaching and helped us raise our kids. The help she provides, we could not do it without her. She is a fantastic bookkeeper, and she works here during the day. The reason it is called The Village Life is because that is how we live. It takes a village.”
Moreland and Johnson bought the shop formally known as “Berea Soaps & Gifts” months before the pandemic began in early 2020.
“We were not only new business owners, but then we were in the middle of a pandemic,” Moreland said. “It was a learning curve for us. But we survived like so many small businesses did.”
Moreland describes their recent expansion as not only a new venture for them as business owners, but also for the community.
“We have created a space for our community,” Moreland said. “It is a reflection of Paula and I. But, more than anything, it’s a place for our community and what our community has told us they want. We are very happy to be here and to do that.”
Moreland told of the opportunities they hoped to grant and an image they hoped to paint for their expansion.
“We have a really nice collection of boutique clothing, jewelry that our community and travelers have come to enjoy,” Moreland said. “We carry Simply Southern brand, which is a very popular national brand and not often carried in Berea. Some jewelry is locally made. We also have all of our locally made soaps. We carry regional lotions as well as hand-made candles. If you need a new outfit or a gift, we still have all those things covered. In addition, a nice place to come enjoy your friends, have a drink, play a game, or watch a ball game. We will also plan to have food trucks and live music as often as possible. So definitely check our Facebook and Instagram pages.”
The Village Life is open Tuesday-Wednesday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can learn more about the shop’s products and entertainment on their Facebook page: The Village Life.
