One of the great things about spring and summer is the warm days and long nights that allow us to enjoy the beauty of nature.
Rising inflation and Russia’s unwanted invasion of Ukraine has added to a slower-than-expected recovery from a health pandemic that took my precious mother from me forever. It hurt on October 5, 2020 and still hurts now.
I haven’t attended a Mother’s Day church service in two years and I’m not sure I will ever attend one again. I’m not mad at God or even the church, but it’s going to take time for me to hear a sermon about mothers. I was raised by a good mother and I will never forget the impact she had on my life.
For that I will be forever thankful.
Getting back to normal has been a slow process, but for the past month or so, the signs of normalcy are all around us and it’s good to be amongst the crowd, mingling, laughing and seeing familiar and new faces.
In the past few weeks, I’ve covered the Bourbon, Boots and BBQ event to benefit Hospice, which I have to admit was a fun time and gave me a chance to catch up with some folks I hadn’t seen in a long time. I’ve also been dunked by a bucket of water or two at Tumbleshine and flew a kite for the first time in I a long time. So long, in fact, I don’t remember the last time I flew one to be honest.
I haven’t played much golf since the pandemic, but I’m beginning to tee it up more and didn’t realize how much I have missed playing until the past couple of weeks. I’ve been practicing in my back yard and trying to get back into the swing of things.
This past Monday, I played in a media scramble at Champions at Keene Trace, site of this year’s PGA Tour Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, and had a blast playing with Chip, Chad and Johnny. All four of us are average players at best, but we finished third out of 17 media teams with a 14-under-par 60, three shots behind the winner. I was fortunate enough to win the longest putt, one of several that rimmed in the hole most of the round.
In case you are wondering what type of irons and clubs I use, it’s fairly simple. TaylorMade are may clubs of choice and you can probably figure out why I use those clubs and irons.
It’s good to be getting back to normal again, even if it means spending more time than I need chasing a ball on the golf course.
That counts as exercise, right?
———
Keith Taylor is publisher of the Berea Citizen.
