Let the madness begin.
March is in full swing and all eyes will be on the NCAA Tournament for the next month during the most wonderful time of the year as 68 teams battle for the top prize, an elusive championship.
For the first time in three years — yes, it’s been that long — fans will be in the stands during the Big Dance, adding more excitement to the prestigious tournament. The 2020 event was wiped out because of a global pandemic and last year’s version was slimmed down as the world began to slowly recover and get back to some of normalcy.
Kentucky will be in the conversation for one of four top seeds when the full field is unveiled Sunday. The Wildcats will begin competing in the Southeastern Conference Tournament starting Friday in Tampa, Florida, and a solid showing should increase the team’s chances for a No. 1 seed. It’s more likely the Wildcats will end up with one of four No. 2 seeds and compete in the East Regional, which begins in Indianapolis and makes its way to Philadelphia before ending in New Orleans, where this year’s national champion will be crowned.
It’s been an exciting month already locally, especially the success the Madison Southern boys and girls basketball teams have enjoyed during the past two weeks. For the first time in school history, the Eagles and Lady Eagles swept the 44th District. Both teams also made history by advancing to the 11th Region semifinals.
A lifetime of memories were made during the past two weeks and both programs should be commended for their historic accomplishments this season. For both teams, the reward was certainly the journey that took them to unprecedented heights.
The Kentucky women’s basketball team pulled off the impossible by wining four games in four days to win their first Southeastern Conference title since 1982.
The Wildcats rolled past Mississippi State in the opener, stunned LSU in the quarterfinals, defeated Tennessee in the semifinals and edged top-ranked South Carolina. Kentucky will carry a 10-game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament.
The stunner over the Gamecocks was capped Dre’ Edwards 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds remaining that send shockwaves through Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Moments like those are what make March Madness so special.
Kentucky wasn’t given much of a chance when the tournament began, but proved anything can happen during tournament time. We’ve seen it time and time again.
I’m sure this year will be no different.
———
Keith Taylor is publisher
of The Berea Citizen (publisher@bereacitizen.net)
