If you’re from a small town or a tiny, rural community, chances are you know who has the best chili at the Fall Carnival or who can make their grandmother’s cobbler that’s been passed around at church potlucks for years, or even who can help you fix your car when you just can’t make it into town.
People have built talents over the years that fill needs within the community.
These seemingly little things help build the overall character of any town you go into- but the larger the town, the harder it is to see clearly. Small towns have an apparent character to those who live there, and it’s what draws others into the community.
One of the best things about Kirksville is the character — of both the town and the people. I’m not sure that I realized how much personality is in this little place until I grew up, but I especially see it now that I’m watching my younger brother and cousins grow up in this community.
My brother has friend groups filled with children whose parents and grandparents have been friends with our parents and grandparents.
That connectivity is just not found in larger cities, for the most part. They work together and learn from one another and each other’s families, often doing the same things that the older generations of their families did together. We stick together.
Aside from the connectivity, there is something to be said for knowing what to expect in a small town like ours.
For instance, if there is a potluck at church or a family reunion, or any kind of get together, I know that my Aunt Frances Grant King will come with her Italian Cream Wedding cake (or the salad that everyone wants the recipe for once they devour it), Kathryn Rhodus is bringing her blackberry cobbler, and my mom is always expected to bring her green beans and a jar of pickles. When my granny was alive, people raved over her apple pies and chicken salad.
If there is a chili cookoff at church, Sammy Hammons will bring the best chili there, hands down. If someone has a question about something to do with mechanic work, I bet they ask Bobby Cates.
When people wanted to know about Kirksville’s history, they usually went to Dr. Murphy.
While Billy Dennis ran the store, you could bet he would know all the most recent game stats for the Kentucky Wildcats.
Everyone here has something they are a wealth of knowledge about, and they’ll teach you what they can and help where they can.
Just about all of us are in touch down here, and to some extent we are frozen in time in all the best ways.
It’s not Mayberry, but it’s about as close as we can get in 2021.
