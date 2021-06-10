O
ne of the most unique features of Kirksville, Poosey Ridge, and Newby is the sense of shared responsibility for our communities and their well-being. The time has come to give back to an area each community has enjoyed for several years. It’s time to Clean The Creek! Jiggwater is a popular recreation area for all of us, and traffic has definitely increased in the past couple of years. As more people come to enjoy the creek, that also brings about a bigger footprint left behind. It is our privilege to enjoy the creek and our responsibility to maintain it.
Newby Country Store has partnered with several sponsors to host a “Clean The Creek” event on Saturday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to Noon. Clean The Creek is meant to bring awareness to keeping the area clean for all. Ashlie Hatton, owner of Newby Country Store, said, “Jigg Water is one of the most beautiful places in all of Kentucky. While it had a tarnished reputation prior, it is turning into one of the most family-friendly places in Madison County. Jigg Water, with multiple fishing holes, natural picnic areas, and the best people you will ever meet, is a local staycation that we are committed to cleaning and keeping clean.”
Lori Tatum, Executive Director of Richmond Tourism, shared ¨We want visitors to our area to see the charm and beauty that Kentucky has to offer. Every dollar spent by a tourist turns around seven times in our community.” Events like this create change in our communities and support the local tourism industry.
Come out on Saturday, clean the creek, and enjoy the scenery while giving back.
The first 100 people who come to help can get hotdogs, chips, drinks, and ice cream provided by Newby Country Store and sponsors. Check-in at Newby Country Store between 9-11 a.m to receive trash bags and tickets.
There will be a drawing for prizes. From noon-2 p.m “Nightshade” will be performing on the store’s front porch, while Rick cooks on the grill.
