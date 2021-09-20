Following the EKU Football game against Austin Peay on Saturday, September 25, EKU is excited to present an evening of country music entertainment with artist J.D. Shelburne in concert in the Ravine. The J.D. Shelburne concert is free, and open to the public.
Tickets are not required. In addition to the concert, food trucks will be available near the Ravine. Parking is available in the Lancaster lot, with additional parking in the Alumni Coliseum lot.
“As part of the Exceptional Eastern Experience (E3), we’re excited to have the community join us on the Campus Beautiful in the Ravine for a fun night of music and food,” said EKU President Dr. David McFaddin. “Providing opportunities to connect our students and our community through concerts like J.D. Shelburne is key to our E3 program.”
Shelburne grew up on a farm in Taylorsville, Kentucky, and began his music career in Lexington and Louisville. Some of his more popular songs include "Hometown,” “Better Man,” and "Straight from Kentucky."
This year Shelburne returned to his trademark busy touring schedule, opening for ZZ Top and making big strides with the popularity of his music. He entered the iTunes Country Top Ten with his most recent album “Straight from Kentucky,” and drew thousands of fans to his hometown in when he put on a free show that made national news. “Straight from Kentucky” has been called “an all-encompassing look into the heart and soul of the kid that grew up on a tobacco farm loving country music.”
The J.D. Shelburne concert is part of the Exceptional Eastern Experience (E3) - an exciting lineup of events and programming designed to enhance the student experience and strengthen ties to the life of campus and the local community.
