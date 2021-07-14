Jack Alcorn

Jack Alcorn age 70, husband of the late Linda Alcorn, passed away at the Berea Health Care Center.

Funeral services will be Friday July 16, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home at 1:00 pm with Rev. Kenny Davis. Burial will be at the Hellard Ridge Cemetery in Jackson County. Visitation will be Thursday from 6-9 pm at Lakes Funeral Home.

Lakes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

