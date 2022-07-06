Jack Keith Hite, 81, of Berea, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Kenwood Health and Rehabilitation in Richmond.
Jack was born in Vincennes, Indiana to the late Mayhugh Edward and Louise Avonelle Hite. He retired from the Kentucky National Guard as a supply technician.
Jack is survived by his children, Hugh (Margaret) Hite and Leigh Ann Roberts; one brother, Richard L. Hite; two sisters, Jayne C. Valentine, and Nancy K. Miracle; five grandchildren, Isaac E. Hite, Timothy H. Hite, Mandy Durr, Griffin Roberts, and Edye Roberts; and three great grandchildren, Artie Tipton, J.R. Tipton, and Josie Lamb.
Memorial services were at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home. Phillip Taylor officiated.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
