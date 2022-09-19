The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted just before 5 p.m. Sunday, September 18, 2022, in reference to a shooting that occurred outside of a residence in Jackson County.
The initial investigation indicated a McKee County man was fatally shot during an altercation at a residence on KY-3445 in Jackson County. The victim, Billy R. Issacs, 42, of McKee was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner.
As a result of the ongoing investigation, Ricky G. Mcqueen, 54, of McKee was arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Detention Center charged with murder.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Anthony Bowling. He was assisted at the scene by KSP Personnel, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Coroner and Jackson County EMS.
