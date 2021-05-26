Jacob Bowman, Sr., age 72, passed away Wednesday May 12, 2021 at his residence in Mt. Vernon, KY. Jacob was born April 1, 1949 in Jackson county, KY to the late John C. and Lina Powell Bowman. Jacob was a roamer. He enjoyed going place to place. He loved fishing and his family with grandchildren being a major priority. Jacob attended the Narrow Way Church of God.
Jacob was preceded in death by his parents John & Lina, three brothers, one sister, four half-brothers and five half-sisters.
Jacob is survived by his wife Lois Marie Knuckles Bowman, four children, Bobby Bowman of Mt. Vernon KY, Jacob Bowman of Mt. Vernon, KY, Lucy Bullock of Richmond, KY, Elizabeth Bowman of Mt. Vernon, KY, two brothers, Dwight D. Bowman of California, John C. Bowman, Jr. of McKee, KY, one half-brother George Powell of Berea, KY, one sister, Rosalie Omer of South Carolina, 14 grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Graveside services were 4:00pm Saturday May 22, 2021 at Climax Upper Cemetery in Rockcastle County, KY with Bro John Gross officiating.
Davis & Powell Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements. www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com
