In another sign things are beginning to get back to normal, the Madison County Fiscal Court Tuesday was able to host its first meeting in Berea in more than a year due to the COVID- 19 pandemic.
The Court usually holds its first meeting of each odd calendar month in Berea.
During the short session, the court approved several resolutions including one for the application for and administration of a Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) for Fiscal Year 21 in the amount of $11, 392 which will be split equally with the City of Richmond. No matching funds are required for the grants.
The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant allows local governments to support a broad range of criminal justice related activities based on their own local needs and conditions.
The Court then approved the County entering into an Interlocal Agreement for the grant with the city of Richmond in which the Richmond Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department will each receive $5,696 from the grant.
The Court also approved for the county to apply for a 2021 Kentucky Department of Agriculture Animal Control Advisory Board Spay and Neuter grant in the amount of $3,000.
The grants are awarded on a competitive basis for spaying and neutering companion animals.
Madison County received a $2,500 grant last year and matched another $2,500 which allowed the Madison County Animal Shelter to spay and neuter 47 companion animals.
In other business
the Court:
• Heard the first reading of an ordinance to approve a zone change request for property located at 1270 Moberly Road, from R7 to R1 single family residences. The land-use request for the property located near the Madison County Fair Grounds was approved by the Madison County Planning Commission during its meeting Tuesday, June 15.
The Commission found that the zone change was appropriate and consistent with the Madison County Comprehensive Plan because of the character and area of the property due to the residential development from Concord Road to Moberly on East Hwy. 52.
Specifically, a new residential development which the Court approved in October 2020 which is adjacent to 1270 Moberly Road.
The Commission also found that development is desirable in the transportation corridors, the property contains the required infrastructure including sewer on site needed for residential development and there is a need for single resident lots in the county at this time.
A zone change request for the property was denied by the Court in 2019 but could be brought before the court for consideration in 1 year.
The difference this time around was the changes made in the area since the last request.
• approved a resolution proclaiming July 13, 2021 as United Way of the Bluegrass Centennial Day.
• approved the hiring of Elizabeth Cordel as finance clerk in the Finance Department at the rate of $16 per hour.
• Approved moving firefighter Dylan Rogers from Firefighter 1 to Firefighter 2 upon his completion of 400 hours of training.
