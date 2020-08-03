July 16
• Benjamin Ashcraft, 40, Richmond, failure to appear-citation for misdemeanor
• Harold Edwards, 31, Richmond, failure to appear
• Matthew King, Richmond, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, traffic in controlled substance (> or = 2 GMS methamphetamine), traffic in marijuana (less than 8 oz.), possession controlled substance (drug unspecified) (three counts), possession of controlled substance (amphetamine), traffic in controlled substance (> or = 4 GMS cocaine), possession of controlled substance (LSD)
• Phillip Lakes, 46, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Darrell Lawson, 40, Berea, failure to appear
• John Obregon, 29, Secaucus, failure to appear
• Amanda Pittman, 31, Richmond, failure to appear, tampering with prisoner monitoring device, escape
• Jerry Sanders, 53, Berea, alcohol intoxication in a public place
• Zachary Vanover, 32, Lafollette, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Donald Vanwinkle, 51, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of controlled substance (heroin)
• Tracy Walker, 39, Richmond, assault
• Nathan Waters, 28, Richmond, assault, probation violation (for technical violation)
• Marshelle Williams, 31, Lexinton, failure to appear
July 17
• Randall Dargavell, 52, Richmond, wanton endangerment
• Michael Glorioso, 29, Richmond, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol, assault (two counts)
• David Kelly, 33, Richmond, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• David McIntosh, 25, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, failure to appear
• Spencer Perrin, 31, Richmond, assault, failure to appear
• Jamie Shannon, 24, Richmond, criminal abuse
• Dustin Skidmore, 35, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., operating on suspended or revoked license
• Margaret Thurman, 35, Richmond, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• James Whittamore, 42, Richmond, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
July 18
• Staccijo Anderson, 27, Stamping Ground, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.
• Gary Brock, 41, Berea, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol), disorderly conduct
• Jason Davis, 41, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• Aaron Deatherage, 19, Mt. Vernon, serving warrant (for other police agency)
• Tyler Dennis, 27, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., criminal mischief
• Charles Lewis, 49, Nashville, failure to appear
• William Payne, 62, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Freda Rasner, 44, Jackson, theft by deception-include cold checks under $500
• Jerry Sanders, 53, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place
• Holly Smith, 30, Berea, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
July 19
• Lorenzo Burns, 43, Richmond, assault
• Paul Ferrell, 37, Richmond, assault
• Amanda Hornsby, 30, Richmond, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jackie Johnson, 35, Sandgap, failure to wear seatbelts, driving on DUI suspended license, failure to produce insurance card, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Demontrey Neal, 25, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/et., persistent felony possession of firearm
• Ronald Rachford, 37, Berea, menacing, resisting arrest
• Clayborne Richardson, 58, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place
• Brian Walters, 44, McKee, criminal mischief
• Tyson Watson, 37, Richmond, possession of handgun by convicted felon, unlawful imprisonment, theft by unlawful taking or disposition –firearm, assault, tampering with physical evidence, possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified)
July 20
• Brittany Brandenburg, 26, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Paul Ferrel, 37, Richmond, assault
• William Hall, 32, Richmond, assault, escape disorderly conduct, terroristic threatening, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, criminal mischief
• Ernest Lester, 37, Mount Hermon LA, assault, terroristic threatening, theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others under $500
• Dennis Pryor, 39, Richmond, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Ashley Voelker, 33, Richmond, failure to appear
July 21
• Andrew Boyd, 40, Berea, strangulation
• Kalyn Cheeks, 22, Richmond, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Michael Gadlage, 46, Richmond, failure to comply with sex offender registration
• Shaun Gilbert, 55, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense) (two counts)
• Miranda Graham, 36, Berea, no registration plates, no registration receipt, operating on a suspended or revoked license, obstructed vision and/or windshield, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., possession of controlled substance (heroin), possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, theft of identity of another w/o consent, giving officer false identification information, serving parole violation warrant
• Elizabeth Isaacs, 40, Richmond, theft by unlawful taking or disposition auto, $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000
• Paul Lamb, 35, probation violation (for felony offense), public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500
• Brian McCready, 35, Richmond, assault
• Christopher Rife, 47, Mt. Sterling, probation violation (for felony offense), failure to appear, make false statement to prevent reduction of benefit
• Jessica Winkler, 24, Richmond, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500
July 22
• Camron Baker, 29, Richmond, failure to appear
• Joseph Estep, 38, Richmond, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, fleeing or evading police (on foot), fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle)
• Briana Marcum, 20, Irvine, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500
• Gary Mullins, 32, Richmond, rape
• Robert Wilburn, 38, Richmond, assault
July 23
• Jamie Abee, 44, McKee, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), theft of identity of another w/o consent, failure to appear
• Laron Gentry, 43, Richmond, failure to appear
• Patricia Keith, 48, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Steven Knuckles, 44, Richmond, fleeing or evading, police (on foot), possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, escape
• Edith McClanahan, 50, Irvine, failure to appear, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Torrance Miller, 42, Richmond, escape (two counts), traffic in controlled substance, tampering with prisoner monitoring device, criminal mischief, burglary, fleeing or evading police (on foot), wanton endangerment
• Stephen Parks, 23, Berea, parole violation (for technical violation)
• Mary Pittman, 53, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass
• Zachary Smith, 29, Cincinnati, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, possession controlled substance, promoting contraband
• Aaron Smith, 38, Paris, alcohol intoxication in a public place
