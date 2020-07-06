June 19
• Natalie Baldwin, 31, Berea, possession of controlled substance (heroin), traffic in controlled substance ( > or = 2 GMS methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Frank Bryant, 44, Harlan, possession of firearm by convicted felon
• Joseph Cottrell, 35, Evarts, terroristic threatening, unlawful imprisonment, possession of firearm by convicted felon, giving officer false identifying information, failure to appear
• Victor Crus, 32, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., careless driving, no operators-moped license, failure to notify changed address to department of transportation
• Sean Morgan, 30, Berea, failure to appear, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., failure to or improper signal
• Jason Neal, 44, Richmond, sodomy
• Sabrina Neeley, 32, Mount Vernon, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Candice Perez, 36, Richmond, failure to appear (two counts)
• Primtivo Serioza, 59, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., no operators- moped license, failure to produce insurance card
June 20
• Calvin Arvin, 41, Irvine, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Aaron Couch, 19, Berea, robbery
• Dante Cox, 23, Richmond, burglary, unlawful imprisonment, assault
• Michael Evans, 34, Richmond, assault, possession of controlled substance (heroin), possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Madison Farmer, 21, Corbin, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., careless driving
• Matthew Grant, 40, Richmond, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500, fleeing or evading police (on foot)
• Tammy Mathena, 48, Johnson City, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500
• Charity Roberson, 31, Hattiesburg, alcohol intoxication in a public place
• Amanda Salyers, 34, Richmond, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Haylea Seltzer, 27, Lynnville, failure to appear
• Dustin Smith, 33, Waco, disorderly conduct, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Shannon Tuggle, 33, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Tina Turner, 43, Paint Lick, failure to appear (two counts)
• Austin Webb, 29, Berea, theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others $500 or more but under $10,000
• Keisha Woolery, 36, Irvine, probation violation (for felony offense)
June 21
• Terry Adkins, 28, Winchester, alcohol intoxication in a public place
• Cassady Greer, 18, Richmond, disorderly conduct
• Joseph Hill, 19, Berea, alcohol intoxication in a public place
• Dustin Hines, 25, Mount Vernon, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500, resisting arrest, fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), fleeing or evading police (on foot), assault –police officer or probation officer, wanton endangerment- police officer, wanton endangerment
June 22
• Amanda Burns, 37, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense) (two counts)
• Ronald Daniels, 37, Winchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500
• Mark Delaney, 45, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense) (two counts), possession of controlled substance (heroin)
• Madison Frasure, 28, Winchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500, buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Nathaniel Pennington, 20, Lexington, failure to wear seatbelts, no registration plates, no registration receipts, failure to produce insurance card, operating on suspended or revoked license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.
• Ashley Rowland, 28, McKee, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance (heroin)
• Fredrick Williams, 38, Richmond, criminal trespassing (two counts)
June 23
• Dylan Bailey, 27, Ravenna, non-support
• Sheana Coss, 34, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Sarah Jergensen, 29, Richmond, assault
• Rachel Lanham, 29, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.
June 24
• Robert Aubrey, 20, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security
•Jonathan Buchanan, 22, Richmond, criminal trespassing (two counts)
• Kevin Cain, 47, Richmond, criminal trespassing
• Michael Cheeks, 38, Richmond, public intoxication –controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Noah Howell, 32, Richmond, assault
• Terry Lakes, 42, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense) (two counts), failure to appear (two counts)
• Jamie Nipper, 40, Richmond, Burglary
• Dustin Reid, 35, Louisville, traffic in controlled substance (> or = 10 D.U. drug unspecified), traffic in controlled substance (> or = 2 GMS methamphetamine) (two counts)
• Mendell Sebastian, 32, Cold Spring, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
June 25
• Linda Gabbard-Lamb, 56, Berea, receiving stolen property (firearm)
• John Jackson, 32, Flat Lick, wanton endangerment, speeding 26 MPH or > speed limit, fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), reckless driving, failure to produce insurance card, resisting arrest, failure to give right of way to emergency stopped vehicle, failure to wear seatbelts
• David Kelly, 33, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of marijuana, buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• James Lamb, 19, Waco, alcohol intoxication in a public place
• Sarah Mullins, 21, Waco, alcohol intoxication in a public place
• Willie Murray, 28, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct
• Loretta Sizemore, 35, Richmond, theft-receipt of stolen credit/debit card (>2 card), fraudulent use of credit card under $500 with six month period, forgery, receiving stolen property under $500
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.