James Anthony Willis, age 60, devoted husband of Madalyn Collins Willis, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Baptist Health in Richmond, Kentucky. James was born on September 8th in Madison County to the late Charles A. Willis and Mattie Simpson Ballard, and was preceded in death by a brother Rodney Walker.
James was a graduate of Madison High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard and held the rank of Sergeant. He was employed for 31 years at The Okonite Company.
James is survived by his wife of 31years, Madalyn Willis and his son Lamar Anthony Martin. Five brothers, Charles D. (Terry) Willis, Steve (Tara) Walker, Anthony Parks, Thomas (Tonya) Parks, and Donnie Diggs. Five sisters, Nina (Donald Lee) Watts, Regina Simpson, Betsy Parks, Airyona Walker, and Rachel Phelps. Three grandchildren, Aliyah, Zoey, and Jayda Martin. He is also survived by his stepfather Larry Ballard, a special nephew Keshawn Simpson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
James loved his granddaughters and being their I-Daddy. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, and creating memories with family and friends. He was a positive role model and made a big difference in many young men’s lives. He was a man of many talents and was always the first one to offer help in time of need. He had a kind soul and greeted everyone with his beautiful smile. He was genuine in making everyone feel special; we will always carry James in our hearts.
Services were held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Lakes Funeral Home with Reverend Raymond Walker officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Madison County Memorial Gardens. Active Pallbearers were Anthony Britton, Frank Floyd, Christian Graham, Darrell Jenkins, Gilbert “Gill” Miller, and David Singleton. Honorary Pallbearers were The Okonite Work Family.
A heartfelt special thank you to Baptist Health Richmond ICU, the doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals for their care, love, and support of James. They will always be our heroes. Also, Madalyn would like to thank everyone for their prayers, love, support, encouragement, cards, gift baskets, and food given throughout this time.
