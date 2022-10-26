James David Goins, 63, died at his home Thursday, October 20, 2022, he was born in Richmond April 17, 1959, to the late James Browning Goins and Anna Mae Walling Goins Haenschke. James enjoyed fixing things especially cars and was an excellent auto body mechanic. He also loved antiques and horses. James will truly be missed by his children.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Sheila King, and Teresa Goins.
James is survived by his four children, Taylor Dawn Goins of Richmond, Chandler Lawson Goins, Kennedy Brooke Goins both of Berea and Tabitha McKenzie Goins of Irvine. One brother Manuel Goins of Richmond.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be in the Berea Cemetery.
Davis & Powell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
