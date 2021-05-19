James Earl Hensely

James Earl Hensley, 62, husband of 31 years to E. Rene’ Hensley, passed away Wednesday May 12, 2021 at Newport Medical in Newport, TN.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021 at Davis & Powell Funeral Home. Bro Darren Slone officiating. Burial followed in the Wallaceton Cemetery.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
