Mr. James George Tyree, 61, of Berea, departed this life only to enter into his heavenly home on Saturday Oct. 2, 2021 at his home in Berea. He was born on November 17, 1959 in Cincinnati, OH to the late George and Hazel Sizemore Tyree. He was a devout Christian of the Holiness faith for 49 years where he had attended the Crestview Holy Sanctuary. He was a retired Sears Service Tech & Expert Appliance Repair. He was also preceded in death by a very special mother-in-law; Corene Sizemore and brother-in-law; Ray Allen Sizemore. He enjoyed going to church & being with family. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years; Kathleen Sizemore Tyree and their son; Ashton Wade Tyree of Berea and was poppy to Logan Daniel Sizemore of Hyden. One sister; Carma (Randy) Hellard and a niece; Erica Hellard of Berea, KY. One brother; Roy Lee Daniels of Bear Branch. A very special aunt that he loved like a mother; Shirley Lamb of Berea. Father-in-law; Ottis (Rose) Sizemore of London. Four brother-in-law’s; David (Amy) Sizemore, Lige (Ann) Sizemore, Sammy (Billie) Sizemore of Bear Branch & Denver (Dee) Sizemore of London. A host of other friends, family, nieces, and nephews whom he loved dearly also survive.
Jim never met a stranger, he could and would talk to anyone he met. He wanted everyone to feel welcome when they came to church, and always made a point to talk to them and ask them to testify. He loved going to church and feeling the blessings of the Lord. He would often say, “it’s better felt than told”. No more pain, or suffering he’s at rest in the Bosom of Abraham. He said “I’m a winner either way, whether I stay, or whether I go. What a wonderful race he won. He has now received his reward that he diligently worked on for 49 years. We feel like the looser because we have lost part of our hearts, but we can be a winner in the end and reunite with him.
Funeral services for Mr. James George Tyree were conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 5, 2021 at the Crestview Holy Sanctuary Church in Berea. Ministers McKinley Holland, Charlie Napier and Virgil Gibson officiated. Burial followed in the Sizemore Family Cemetery in Bear Branch.
