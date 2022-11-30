James Harley “JD” Douglas, 75, of Berea died suddenly at his residence Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 of an apparent heart attack
Funeral Service is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service with Bro. Kenny Davis, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Madison County Memorial Gardens. Visitation 11 a.m. until service time.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
