James Harold Poynter, 69, of Richmond, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord on January 15, 2020, at Reid Health in Richmond, Indiana, with his fiancé, Jenny, and his beloved dog, Molly, by his side.
Services were held Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Bittles and Hurt Funeral Home in Greencastle, Indiana with Pastor Buck Martin officiating.
To plant a tree in memory of 69 James Harold Poynter, Indiana as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.