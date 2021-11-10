James “Jim” Estill Stivers

James “Jim” Estill Stivers, 75, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021. Jim was a 1966 graduate of Berea High School and retired from CSX after 37 years of service. He served in the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army. He was a big UK Basketball fan. He was born on March 29, 1946.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James Ted and Ruby Robinson Bowling; and sister, Deborah Bowling.

Left to cherish Jim’s memory is his loving wife of 54 years, Connie Stivers; daughters, Tara Stivers, Angela Silva; two grandchildren, Nicole and Christian Silva; three brothers, Roy Stivers (Judy Rose), Michael Bowling (Norma), David Stivers (Lynn); sister, Deborah Phillips (Grant); and many loving nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations in Jim’s honor should be directed to Parkinson’s Foundation.

The funeral service will be Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Arch L. Heady and Son  — Okolona Funeral Home in Louisville. Visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Cremation to follow.

