James “Jim” Estill Stivers, 75, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021. Jim was a 1966 graduate of Berea High School and retired from CSX after 37 years of service. He served in the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army. He was a big UK Basketball fan. He was born on March 29, 1946.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James Ted and Ruby Robinson Bowling; and sister, Deborah Bowling.
Left to cherish Jim’s memory is his loving wife of 54 years, Connie Stivers; daughters, Tara Stivers, Angela Silva; two grandchildren, Nicole and Christian Silva; three brothers, Roy Stivers (Judy Rose), Michael Bowling (Norma), David Stivers (Lynn); sister, Deborah Phillips (Grant); and many loving nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations in Jim’s honor should be directed to Parkinson’s Foundation.
The funeral service will be Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Arch L. Heady and Son — Okolona Funeral Home in Louisville. Visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Cremation to follow.
