James (Jim) Frederick Lunsford, age 87, of 5th Street Road in Corbin, departed this life for his Heavenly home on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. James was born on August 23, 1934 in Berea to Joseph C. Lunsford and Julia F. (Bartlett) Lunsford. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph Clement Lunsford and Julia Frances (Bartlett) Lunsford Oliver; and step-dad, Othar Oliver.
He is survived by wife of over 47 years, Vickie (Partin) Lunsford of Corbin; two children, James F. Lunsford II (Sharie) of Ft. Myers, Florida and Stacie Leigh Broyles (Rev. Chuck) of Corbin; twelve grandchildren, Emily Dagg (Caleb), Jeffrey Lunsford (Jenn), Samuel Lunsford (Megan), Thomas Lunsford (Jenny), Andrew Lunsford (Jeannette), John Lunsford (Allison), Abby Heyward (Bob), William Lunsford (Danielle), Wesley Lunsford, Molly Lunsford, Macy Lunsford, and Julia Grace Broyles; 11 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral service was at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Croley Funeral Home. Rev. Marty Bramble and Rev. Chuck Broyles officiating. Interment was private. Honorary Pallbearers were Darvin Wells, Robert Reeder, Larry Roaden, David Roaden, Bruce Carter, John Reeder, Bill Pennington, and Bob White.
In Lieu of Flowers, Family ask that you sponsor an angel on an angel tree or donate to favorite charity.
