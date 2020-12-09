James “Jimmy” Jesse Vaughn, Sr., age 68, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond.
In Accordance with Mr. Vaughn’s wishes, he will be creamated and his ashes will be scattered in all of the places he loved.
Private memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Davis and Powell Funeral Home with Rev. Gerald Powell officiating.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
