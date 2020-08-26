James L. Thomas, 82, passed away Monday August 24, 2020 at Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington, Ky. Mr. Thomas was born May 19, 1938 in Rockcastle County to the late Foster and Annie T. Peters Thomas. He loved fishing and enjoyed carpentry. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday August 27, 2020 at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Miller officiating. Family will serve as pallbearers. You may join the family via livestream at www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Rockcastle County. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
