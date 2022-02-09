Mr. James Leslie Rose, 78, of Panola, the husband of Connie Wilson Rose, passed away Thursday evening, January 27, 2022
Funeral Services were held at 10 a.m. Monday, February 7, 2022, at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home. Bro. Dennis Pasley officiated and burial followed in the Red Hill Cemetery at Panola.
Combs, Parsons, and Collins was in charge of arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of James Rose, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.