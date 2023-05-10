James Marion “Buddy” Durham, Jr, 59, husband of Regina Durham passed away at his home in Berea on Saturday.
Visitation was after 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the Pinewoods Holiness Church 707 Pinewoods Drive, Berea. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the church . Bro. Buddy Durham officiated. Burial followed in the Flat Gap Cemetery on South Dogwood Drive.
Davis & Powell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
