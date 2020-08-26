James Pingleton, 81, husband of Dollie Turner Pingleton, passed away peacefully Thursday August 20, 2020 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. James was born in Garrard County to the late Oliver Lee and Grace Damrell Pingleton, he was retired from the US Army as a Military Policeman. James was preceded in death by his parents, the mother of his children Barbara Lee Pingleton and their son Charles Oliver Pingleton, as well as several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday August 25, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home. Bro. Chris Isaacs officiated. Burial will be in the Pilot Knob Cemetery.
To send flowers to the family of James Pingleton, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.