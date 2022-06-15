James William “Jim” Hartman, Jr., 80, of Berea died suddenly Sunday, June 12, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital Berea. He was an Osceola, Iowa native born July 15, 1941, son of the late James and Merle Smith Hartman, and a Madison County resident for the past 37 years.
Jim was a faithful member of Berea Baptist Church and devoted member of the church choir. Before moving to Kentucky Jim sang in a quartet and sang Barber Shop Music. Jim was a computer specialist and owner of Hartmore Computer Service where he built, repaired and provided computer parts and supplies. In his spare time Jim enjoyed golf, building computers, classic cars and car shows. He was a member of the Fairlane Club of America and won numerous trophies with his classic 1964 Ford Fairlane 500 including first place in the Dayton, Ohio 2018 Nationals!
Survivors include his loving wife Emogene Moore Hogg-Hartman; daughters Arminda Herzog (Chris), Heidi Randall (Randy), Sherina Hartman; sister Joyce Euren; grandchildren Haley, Shelby, Matthew, Kinsey, Kamryn; step-son Bill Hogg (Ellen); step-daughter-in-law Jeanie Murphy Hogg; step-grandchildren Edd, Matthew, Michelle, Jennifer, Ryan, Brittany; 14 step-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceeded by a step-son Ellis Ray Hogg.
Visitation 4:00 – 7:00 PM Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Berea Baptist Church. Visitation 10:00 AM Thursday with Funeral Service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Kevin Slemp officiating. Following the funeral lunch will be served in the church fellowship hall. Following lunch burial will take place at 2:00 PM in Berea Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Glenn Jennings, Kent Kinnamont, Lewis Shearer, Bob Harned, John Justice. Honorary Pallbearers will be Doug Shirley, Randy Randall.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Berea Baptist Church.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
