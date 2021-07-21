James William Kelly

James William Kelley, 75, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday July 13, 2021, at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington following an extended illness. 

Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday July 16, 2021, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home. Rev. Jimmy Ashcraft officiated. A private burial followed in Berea Cemetery.

Davis and Powell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

