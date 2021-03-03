Janalee Felty

Janalee Felty, 76, of Berea, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Baptist Health in Richmond.

Funeral services were at noon Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Liberty Avenue Baptist Church. Pastor Ken Felty officiated and burial followed in the Madison County Memorial Gardens.

Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

