Janet Lynn Powell Sowers, 62, of Berea died Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at her residence. She was a life-long resident of Madison County born February 25, 1960, daughter of John and La.Verene Thacker Powell, former employee of American Greeting Card Company (28 years of service), and member of the Baptist Faith.
Janet was an avid birdwatcher, enjoyed cooking and flower gardening. Christmas was her favorite time of year and she was known for all her decorating for the holiday!
In addition to her parents she is survived by her loving husband Jeffrey “Chip” Sowers; children William Baker, Megan Willis (Scott); siblings Judy Reams (Ronnie Herron), James Powell (Sarah); granddaughter Kaylynne James Farthing; as well as numerous relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by 2 siblings Jack Powell, Kay Powell Johnson.
In accordance with Janet’s wishes a private burial took place at Silver Creek Cemetery.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
