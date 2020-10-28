Citizen obituary

Janet Richardson Asher, 82, wife of Howard Asher passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at Baptist Health Richmond.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday Oct. 29, 2020 at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Rev. John Doss officiating. Entombment will follow in the Berea Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday October 28, 2020 at the funeral home.

Davis and Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Janet Arline Asher, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Service information

Oct 29
Service
Thursday, October 29, 2020
11:00AM
Davis & Powell Funeral Home, LLC
616 Chestnut Street
Berea, KY 40403
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you