Mrs. Janice Darlene Renfro, 72, stepped into heaven on Friday, June 12, 2020 at home after a long illness. She was surrounded by close family.

Funeral services were Tuesday at the Richmond House of Prayer. Rev. Owen Moody and Rev. Dale Payne officiated. Burial followed at Madison Memorial Gardens. The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

