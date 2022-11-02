F
or the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Madison County and Hokuto City Japan will revive their sister-region cultural exchange program when Hokuto City Mayor Eiji Kamimura leads a to four-day visit to Berea and Richmond beginning November 7.
Mayor Kamimura will be accompanied by city government, school, tourism, and local chamber of commerce officials. The visit will renew a bond between Madison County and Japan after a hiatus in the exchange program. “In recent years, the COVID-19 has changed the shape and form of cultures and communities around the world,” Kamimura stated. “We hope this visit to the U.S. will become an opportunity to further develop our sister-region program for the future, continuing our unchanged friendship and bonds for many years to come, as well as to create new collaborative educational opportunities.”
Welcoming the Japanese to Berea, Richmond and Madison County will be Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley, Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe, Madison County Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor, as well as Berea College President Lyle Roelofs and Eastern Kentucky University President David McFaddin, among others. The Japanese visit is being facilitated by the Madison County International Committee (MCIC), and will include the formalization of an agreement to create a new educational exchange program between Model High School in Richmond and Koryo High School in Hokuto City.
The MCIC was formed in 1988, after Takane town Mayor Masatami Shimizu reached out to Eastern Kentucky University professor Martha Conaway to propose a cultural exchange that was initially between Takane-cho and Berea. That led to the formation of an agreement between the two local governments and the creation of the MCIC.
Since that bond was forged, the two communities have sent delegations to visit their counterparts across the Pacific, a fellowship that has since grown to include Richmond and all of Madison County, as well as eight communities in the Yamanashi Prefecture that merged to form the municipal entity of Hokuto City.
Featuring semi-annual delegation visits, student homestays, and an artist exchange, the Hokuto-Madison exchange is intended to promote friendship and intercultural understanding. The MCIC is chaired by Rev. Kent Gilbert who said, ““So many benefits have come from our friendship and exchange with Hokuto City over the years. Hundreds of Madison Countians have gotten to know a new culture, learned new things, and shared educational exchanges, art, and good meals. I’m very excited that we are resuming our visits and also that Mayor Kamimura has demonstrated such extraordinary support.”
The sister-region exchange is rooted in the work of Paul Rusch, a Louisville resident and Episcopal lay missionary who went to Japan in 1925 to help rebuild the Tokyo Y.M.C.A. following the Great Kanto Earthquake. Paul Rusch founded the Kiyosato Educational Experiment Project (KEEP) in 1938 as an Episcopal training camp for Japanese youths. Later, KEEP evolved into a center for rural development and agricultural innovation in highland Japan, and then into a forum and training center that today promotes world peace, international rural outreach, ecology and environmental preservation, and people-to-people cultural exchange.
Partnering with the American Committee for KEEP (ACK), KEEP Japan, and Hokuto City, the Madison County International Committee is a steward of Paul Rusch’s vision for promoting international peace and friendship.
Donna Angel, Director of Business Development and Tourism for the City of Berea and Treasurer of the MCIC, stated, “Nothing is more exhilarating than continuing a historical Madison County/Hokuto City collaboration of building bridges for future growth of friendship, education, tourism, as well as industrial, workforce, and economic growth with our sister-region.”
