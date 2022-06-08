Jasper Wiley Tussey, 92, widower of Nannie Lou Tussey went to his heavenly home on Sunday, May 29, 2022. He was born on January 8, 1930 to Thomas and Lucy Baker Tussey, both of whom preceded him in death. He was an avid fisherman and loved to watch Gunsmoke. He was a retired heavy equipment operator from the University Of Kentucky and served in the Korean War, in which he earned a Combat Infantryman Badge and was awarded Korean War Service Medal from the South Korea Service.He is survived by: two daughters, Vickie Richmond (Gary) of Berea, Judy Foley (Dan) of Richmond; grandchildren, Joey Richmond (Cassie), Brittney Fitzpatrick (Adam), Josh Pingleton (Lauren), Amber Whitaker (Josh), and special caregiver, Beverly Bray, who he thought of as a granddaughter; great grandchildren, Christian, Emma, Holly Beth, Kenzie, Ava , Jasper, Abby, Jax, Heidi Kate, and Margot.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters, and two daughters, Jackie Lou Tussey and Tammy Louise Tussey. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home with Bro. Joey Kays officiating.
