I picked up a copy of Kingdom of Dogs this weekend at Madison Southern High School from a local author Todd Moberly. My brother Dwayne had worked on some home renovations for him in the past and formed a friendship with him and his wife. Although, I am not exactly a dog fanatic. I have been enjoying the few stories that I have read so far. It reminds me of the character that people used to have.
It also brought to mind a dog drama in which I was involved. We had a Great Pyrenees named Jasper. He was a large dog whether it was due to the huge amount of hair or his actual weight. He used to be a runner in his younger days when he got off his leash. He would just start running in one direction and keep on going.
So, it was a two-person job to take him to the vet. My father-in-law, Pop, would usually drive, and I would be in the back of the truck with Jasper. He loved to put his front paws on the side of the truck and lift his head into the breeze. I would be nearby holding onto the leash, getting splattered by windblown drool and airborne fur. Jasper enjoyed seeing the sights and inhaling the smells on the short ride to the vet.
Like most dogs, Jasper was afraid when we would arrive. We had to pull him out of the truck. Once inside, he seemed to enjoy exploring, though. He would sniff around the waiting room. He never offered to bother any of the other dogs or cats there. Jasper would never eat the treat the techs offered him. He was very suspicious of strangers.
On this particular trip, we were riding in a small, low Toyota truck. We were returning home from Old US 25 onto Barker Ln W. Even though we were driving slow, Jasper overbalanced near the turnoff. His toenails couldn’t get a grip, and he went over the side of the truck. I was smart enough to drop the leash but not smart enough to hesitate before I jumped from the truck, too. We were travelling a little faster than I thought. I almost fell on my face on the road.
Jasper took off up the road next to the guard rails. I attempted to corral him against the rails when a couple of cars passed by. Thankfully, the cars managed to avoid hitting both of us. Jasper jumped the guard rails and hit the underbrush. Well, I was determined not to lose the family pet, so I was in hot pursuit. I was not wearing the best shoes for this kind of romp. (Slip on Crocs don’t stay on very well.) Jasper continued to run through the undergrowth with me trailing behind until he reached a fence at the top of a hill.
Then Jasper just laid there like he could not make another step. By this time, I was just a little aggravated. I got him on his feet and pulled him back through the brush. I wasn’t exactly sure just where we would come out. Pop had driven off when he lost track of us. He phoned my husband at work and said he had lost us. Luckily, we came out near Barker Ln W. I marched Jasper up the hill through a subdivision on our way home.
Jasper seemed in fine spirits after his adventure, and I must admit I felt quite victorious. He had not managed to escape on my watch.
