Jayden Scott Penn, 15, Berea died Sunday, January 23, 2022 at St. Joseph Berea.
A memorial service was at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Crossroads Fellowship Church. Bro. Darren Slone officiated. At the completion of the service a vehicle procession proceeded to Berea Community School for a balloon release.
Reppert Funeral Hone and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
