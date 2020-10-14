Citizen obituary

Jean Cope Hayes, 84, of Berea died at her daughter’s residence in Winchester Wednesday, October 7, 2020 following a short illness. She was a Rockcastle County native born June 12, 1936, daughter of the late Willie and Mary Grant Cope, homemaker and member of Calvary Baptist Church. Jean will be remembered for her green thumb as she was an accomplished flower gardener. 

Funeral services were Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Reppert Funeral Home. Bro. Wayne Miller officiated burial followed in Berea Cemetery. Visitation 12:00 noon until service time. ‘

Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Services entrusted with arrangements.

