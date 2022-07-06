Jean Elliott, 77, of Richmond, passed away after a brief illness on July 4, 2022 at St. Joseph Berea Hospital.
Jean was born in Garrard County to the late Elmer Adams and the late Goldie Causey Tudor. She was a retired nurse.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Elliott; one son, Russell Hager; and one brother, Elmer Wayne Adams.
She is survived by her son, Darrell Hager; two sisters, Janice (Vernon)
Pingleton and Sharon (Roger) Jones; two grandchildren, Ira Hager and Kelsey Green; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Friday, July 8, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home and the burial will follow in the Madison County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
