Jeanette Mullins, 67, widow of Grover Mullins, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. She was a native of Rockcastle County, born June 9, 1953 to the late Jimmy Mars and Ruby Jordon Rickles. Jeanette loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She also liked farming and watching westerns. Funeral services were Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 at New Hope Holiness Church. Bro. Luther Akers, Bro. Greg Cress, and Bro. Ricky Cress officiated and burial followed in the Jordan Cemetery in the Cartersville community of Garrard County.Davis & Powell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements (www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com.)
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Breathitt County experiences 'Spike' in its active Covid-19 cases!
- Breathitt County experiences 'Spike' in its active Covid-19 cases!
- County’s Covid-19 Containment Efforts Meet with Success
- County’s Covid-19 Containment Efforts Meet with Success
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update - 8/5/20
- Life in Quarantine with COVID-19
- Letter to the Editor: Give Our Community a Voice, Respond to the 2020 Census
- ARH announces no regular visitation at hospitals in wake of COVID-19 increase
- Bell County up to 258 COVID cases
- Drive Through Health Department Testing Ended Tuesday
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Berea teenager reported missing in South Dogwood area
- 60 new COVID-19 cases reported in Madison County, Boone Tavern staff member tests positive
- Three Berea men arrested, face child sex crime charges
- UPDATE: Missing teenager found
- Professor's arrest a shock to Berea College officials
- City Council: Resolution tabled by sponsor
- Madison County Schools return to session on Aug. 26
- Madison County Animal Shelter awarded cat spay neuter grant
- Madison County Jail Log July 24-30, 2020
- More than 1,000 supporters march to Back the Blue
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.