Citizen obituary

Jeanette Mullins, 67, widow of Grover Mullins, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. She was a native of Rockcastle County, born June 9, 1953 to the late Jimmy Mars and Ruby Jordon Rickles. Jeanette loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She also liked farming and watching westerns. Funeral services were Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 at New Hope Holiness Church. Bro. Luther Akers, Bro. Greg Cress, and Bro. Ricky Cress officiated and burial followed in the Jordan Cemetery in the Cartersville community of Garrard County.Davis & Powell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements (www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com.)

