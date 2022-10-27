Jeffery Randall Baugh, a business owner of Jeff’s Hearth & Gas and a life-long resident of Berea, KY died unexpectedly on October 15, 2022, at the age of 68 while on vacation in the Bahamas with his family and friends.
Jeff was born in Berea on May 18, 1954, to Ralph “Gordon” and Mildred “Lois” Baugh. He graduated from Berea High and went on to Eastern Kentucky University and got his law enforcement credentials. On May 6, 1977, he married Carolyn, the love of his life. They had two children whom were the most important part of his life.
Jeff was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved nothing else but watching his grandkids grow up. He was of the Christian faith and a member of New Heights Church. He was an avid UK wildcat fan and one of the first to start the Berea Youth Football League. He was recently recognized as a Kentucky Colonel.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his children: Aaron (Melissa) Baugh and Amy (Travis) French; his grandchildren: Hannah French, Taylor (Joe) Thomas, Ashlyn Baugh, Hayden French, Hadley French, Brooklynn Baugh; one great grandchild: Hudson Thomas, and nieces and nephews. He is also survived by some special people: Julio R. Vargas, Donnie and Ruby Hale, and his niece, Teresa Kidwell, whom provided outstanding heroic efforts to save his life.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents: Ralph “Gordon” and Mildred “Lois” Baugh; one brother: Michael G. Baugh; paternal grandparents: Henry and Flossie Baugh; maternal grandparents: Zuber and Dottie Logsdon.
Active pallbearers will be Julio R. Vargas, Josh Baugh, Jerry Lowry, Bud Montgomery, Rick Terrill, Mike Coyle, and Chris Causey. Honorary pallbearers will be Jarred Baugh, John Michael Baugh, Ashley McCay, Brent Causey, Scottie Pennington, Danny Whittemore, Ronnie Hughes, John Wooten, and Larry Duerson.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m., Friday, October 21, 2022, at Berea Baptist Church. Bro. Eddie Todd and Bro. Jerry Abrams officiated and burial followed in the Berea Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.