Jeffery Tankersley, 63, passed away Friday Feb. 3, 2023, in Hopkinsville Kentucky.
Funeral services were conducted on Wednes- day Feb. 8, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Dees-Harding Cemetery in Rock- castle County.
Jeffery Tankersley, 63, passed away Friday Feb. 3, 2023, in Hopkinsville Kentucky.
Funeral services were conducted on Wednes- day Feb. 8, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Dees-Harding Cemetery in Rock- castle County.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.