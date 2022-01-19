Jennie Belle Shain Kiteck, 94, of Berea, entered her eternal home on January 17, 2022 at the Hospice Plus Compassionate Care Center in Richmond
A private family service will be held this weekend with a public memorial at Union Church scheduled for later in the year. Arrangements made by Lakes Funeral Home with burial at the Berea Cemetery.
