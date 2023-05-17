Jeremiah Sinclair Walker, 85, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday May 11
Graveside services will be 2:00PM Friday at Berea Cemetery with Rev. Kenny Davis officiating.
Davis & Powell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Jeremiah Sinclair Walker, 85, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday May 11
Graveside services will be 2:00PM Friday at Berea Cemetery with Rev. Kenny Davis officiating.
Davis & Powell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.