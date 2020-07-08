Jerry “Hollywood” Carroll, 68, died suddenly at his residence Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was a Denver Colorado native born May 18, 1952, son of the late William Montgomery and the late Margie Jones. In accordance with his wishes, Jerry was cremated and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
