Mr. Jerry Lynn Greene, passed away on Wednesday evening, March 23, 2022, at his home.
Jerry was born on August 5, 1941. He was the son of the late John Charlton “J.C.” and Wanda Corder Greene. Jerry grew up in Richmond. He was a graduate of Madison High School and attended Eastern Kentucky University. He and his brother David along with their family owned and operated the family business, known has the Richmond Supply Store. Jerry was a member of The First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his brother: David C. Greene; a sister-in-law: Joie Greene; his nephew: John Guthrie Greene (Shelly); a great-nephew: William Charlton Greene and cousins: Jo Brown Leone and Cary Brown Simon (Jon) as well as many dear friends.
In addition to his parents and grandparents, Jerry was preceded in death by a brother: John Corder “Johnny” Greene.
A Memorial service was held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home. Dr. Robert Vickers officiated.
Donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
