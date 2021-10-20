Jerry Wayne Bowles

Jerry Wayne Bowles, 64, of Berea died Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond.

Service information

Oct 20
Visitation
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
6:00PM-9:00PM
Red Lick Baptist Church
601 Red Lick Road
Berea, KY 40403
Oct 21
Funeral Service
Thursday, October 21, 2021
1:00PM
Red Lick Baptist Church
601 Red Lick Road
Berea, KY 40403
