Jimmie Carl Calihan, age 66, husband of Angela Gail Combs Calihan, passed away Sunday July 18, 2021, at his residence in Garrard County, KY.
Visitation will be 5:00PM – 8:00PM Thursday July 22, 2021, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with funeral services 11:00AM Friday July 23, 2021. Rev. Doug Collins will be officiating. You may view the service live from the funeral home website www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com Burial will follow in the Camp Nelson National Cemetery with full military honors.
