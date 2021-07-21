Jimmie Carl Calihan

Jimmie Carl Calihan, age 66, husband of Angela Gail Combs Calihan, passed away Sunday July 18, 2021, at his residence in Garrard County, KY. 

Visitation will be 5:00PM – 8:00PM Thursday July 22, 2021, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with funeral services 11:00AM Friday July 23, 2021. Rev. Doug Collins will be officiating. You may view the service live from the funeral home website www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com Burial will follow in the Camp Nelson National Cemetery with full military honors. 

Service information

Jul 22
Visitation
Thursday, July 22, 2021
5:00PM-8:00PM
Davis & Powell Funeral Home, LLC
616 Chestnut Street
Berea, KY 40403
Jul 23
Funeral
Friday, July 23, 2021
11:00AM
Davis & Powell Funeral Home, LLC
616 Chestnut Street
Berea, KY 40403
